Noomi Rapace, Jonathan Banks to Lead Constellation Thriller at Apple TV+

A former Lisbeth Salander and a Better Call Saul fixer are teaming up for a space-y psychological thriller.

Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks will star in Constellation, a new drama series that Apple TV+ ordered to series on Wednesday.

Per the streaming site’s official announcement, Constellation is a “conspiracy-based” ride in which Rapace (The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan) will play Jo, who comes back to Earth after a disaster in space “only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing.” The series is described as “an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and for her to recover all that she has lost.”

No details about Banks’ character were immediately available.

Peter Harness (Doctor Who, Wallander) created and wrote the series. Michelle MacLaren (Breaking Bad, The Morning Show) will direct. Harness and MacLaren also are among the show’s executive producers. Turbine Studios and Haut et Court TV will produce.

Rapace played Lisbeth Salamander in the Swedish films based on Stieg Larsson’s Millenium novels. Banks, a multiple Emmy nominee, first portrayed his Saul character of Mike Ehrmantruat on Breaking Bad. His TV credits include Community, Castle, Ringer and Modern Family.

