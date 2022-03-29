Dark Matter Sci-Fi Adaptation Ordered at Apple TV+, Starring Joel Edgerton

Apple TV+ has given a nine-episode series order to Dark Matter, an adaptation of the 2016 Blake Crouch sci-fi novel.

Joel Edgerton — whose previous TV credits include The Underground Railroad, Australia’s The Secret Life of Us and Disney+’s upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi (in which he reprises his role as Star Wars‘ Uncle Owen) — will headline the series as well as serve as an executive producer, while Crouch himself will showrun the Sony Pictures Television production.

Not to be confused with the three-season Syfy series, Dark Matter is described as “a story about the road not taken.” It follows Jason Dessen (played by Edgerton), a physicist, professor and family man who, one night while walking home on the streets of Chicago, is abducted into an alternate version of his life.

“Wonder quickly turns to nightmare when he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have lived,” says the series synopsis. “In this labyrinth of mind-bending realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to get back to his true family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable foe imaginable: himself.”

Crouch, Matt Tolmach (of the Jumanji franchise and Venom) and David Manpearl will also serve as EPs on the series. Crouch will write the pilot script, with Louis Leterrier (Lupin) set to direct the first four episodes.