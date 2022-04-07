André Holland Eyed to Play Black Panther Leader Huey P. Newton in Apple TV+ Limited Series

Apple TV+ on Thursday announced that André Holland (Moonlight, The Eddy) is poised to play Black Panther leader Huey P. Newton in the limited series The Big Cigar, with Don Cheadle (Black Monday) on board as director and executive producer. Streaming TV Renewals and Cancellations

Adapted from a Playboy magazine article by Joshuah Bearman (Argo) and written by Jim Hecht (Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty), the six-part series will tell “the extraordinary, hilarious, almost-too-good-to-be-true story of how Newton relied on his best friend, Bert Schneider, the Hollywood producer behind Easy Rider, to elude a nationwide manhunt and escape to Cuba while being pursued into exile by the FBI,” according to the official logline.

Cheadle will direct the first two episodes and executive-produce alongside showrunner Janine Sherman Barrois (Claws, The Kings of Napa), Bearman, Hecht, Joshua Davis and Arthur Spector (Little America).

Best known for his turn as Kevin in the aforementioned Oscar-winning film Moonlight, Holland’s credits also include 42, Passing, Selma and A Wrinkle in Time. On the TV side, he has starred on American Horror Story, Castle Rock, The Eddy, Friends With Benefits, The Knick and 1600 Penn.

