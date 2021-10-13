Jason Segel Comedy Shrinking Ordered at Apple TV+; Ted Lasso's Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein to Co-Write/EP

RELATED STORIES 'The Shrink Next Door' Trailer: Paul Rudd Drives a Wedge Between Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell

'The Shrink Next Door' Trailer: Paul Rudd Drives a Wedge Between Kathryn Hahn and Will Ferrell 'Ted Lasso' Season 3: EP Bill Lawrence Confirms 2 Returns

Jason Segel will see you now.

The How I Met Your Mother vet is set to play an unhinged therapist in the new Apple TV+ comedy Shrinking, which received a 10-episode order Wednesday. He will co-write and executive-produce alongside Ted Lasso duo Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein.

The 10-episode series “follows a grieving therapist (played by Segel) who starts to break the rules and tell his clients exactly what he thinks,” according to the official logline. “Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge, tumultuous changes to people’s lives… including his own.”

Segel most recently created and starred in the AMC limited series Dispatches From Elsewhere. In addition to Shrinking, he is set to headline the Apple original film The Sky Is Everywhere, based on the YA novel of the same name, and appear as Paul Westhead in an HBO series adaptation of the Jeff Pearlman book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Neither project has a premiere date.

Lawrence, meanwhile, has two other series in various stages of production at Apple, including Ted Lasso (which was previously renewed for Season 3) and the recently announced Vince Vaughn vehicle Bad Monkey.

Ted Lasso, which wrapped Season 2 on Oct. 8 (read recap and post mortem), recently took home seven Emmys for its freshman run, including including Outstanding Lead Actor (for Jason Sudeikis), Supporting Actress (for Hannah Waddingham) and Supporting Actor (for Goldstein), as well as Outstanding Comedy Series.

In addition to Ted Lasso, Apple TV+’s original comedies include Acapulco, Central Park, Dickinson, Mythic Quest, Physical, Schmigadoon! and the forthcoming limited series The Shrink Next Door.

Does Shrinking sound like (eventual) appointment viewing?