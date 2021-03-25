TVLine Items: Batwoman Baddie Cast, Jason Segel in Lakers Series and More

Batwoman has cast the man under Black Mask: Peter Outerbridge (Nikita, The Expanse) will recur as the villainous character throughout the rest of Season 2, TVLine has confirmed.

Outerbridge will play Roman Sionis, the head of Janus Cosmetics, who plays the white knight role against Gotham’s corrupt systems by day. But as his Black Mask alter ego, Roman is an evil mastermind with a deep hatred of The Crows and masked vigilantes, willing to destroy the city to get his revenge.

“His philosophy is all institutions, all systems can be corrupted, and it’s ironic because that’s kind of Batwoman’s philosophy, too. They just go about dealing with it in very different ways,” showrunner Caroline Dries told TVLine. “He leans into the sadistic, so everything with him is a little darker, a little scarier, and he’s definitely a force to be reckoned with.”

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* HBO’s untitled L.A. Lakers series has added Jason Segel (How I Met Your Mother) as former Lakers head coach Paul Westhead, and Bo Burnham (Promising Young Woman) as famed basketball player Larry Bird.

* Christopher Gorham (Covert Affairs) has joined Netflix’s series adaptation of Michael Connelly’s Lincoln Lawyer novels, playing Trevor Elliott, a brilliant video game mogul who’s been accused of killing his wife and her lover, Deadline reports.

* TNT has ordered Rhodes to the Top, an unscripted series that will go inside the lives of AEW power couple Cody and Brandi Rhodes as they navigate their growing family while building a global wrestling empire.

* Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci will fill the title role in the Netflix/BBC miniseries Inside Man, per Deadline. The four-part drama — which follows a U.S. prisoner on death row, a vicar in a quiet English town, and a math teacher trapped in a cellar whose paths unexpectedly cross — has also added David Tennant (Doctor Who), Dolly Wells (Dracula) and Lydia West (It’s a Sin).

* ABC’s Wonder Years reboot pilot has tapped young actors Milan Ray (Boomerang), Julian Lerner (Yes Day) and Amari O’Neil (All American) to respectively play Keisa Clemmons, Brad Hitman and Cory Long, three classmates and friends of 12-year-old protagonist Dean Williams, according to Deadline.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?