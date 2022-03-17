Squid Game's Hoyeon Joins Alfonso Cuarón's Apple TV+ Thriller, Opposite Cate Blanchett and Kevin Kline

Hot off her SAG Award win for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama, Squid Game‘s Hoyeon has boarded the cast of Disclaimer, Apple TV+‘s psychological thriller from acclaimed writer/director Alfonso Cuarón.

In doing so, she joins a cast that included Cate Blanchett (who also serves as EP), Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen and Kodi Smit-McPhee.

Cuarón will write, direct and executive-produce the series.

Based on the novel of the same name by Renee Knight, Disclaimer stars Blanchett as Catherine Ravenscroft, a successful and respected television documentary journalist whose work has been built on revealing the concealed transgressions of long-respected institutions. When an intriguing novel written by a widower (played by Kline) appears on her bedside table, she is horrified to realize she is a key character in “a story that she had hoped was long buried in the past. A story that reveals her darkest secret. A secret she thought was hers alone.”

Hoyeon, who as Sae-byeok was Squid Game‘s female lead, will in Disclaimer play Kim, an ambitious and hardworking young woman who knows that working for Catherine Ravenscroft is going to be her big break.