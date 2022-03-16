The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes-Led Adaptation Sets Apple TV+ Release Date — First Look

It’s rough seas ahead for Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes.

Apple TV+ on Wednesday announced that limited series The Essex Serpent will premiere Friday, May 13, with its first two episodes. Subsequent installments will unspool weekly. New on Streaming

Based on the bestselling novel by Sarah Perry and set in Victorian England, the six-part drama follows London widow Cora Seaborne (Homeland‘s Danes) “who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent,” according to the official synopsis. “She forms an unlikely bond with the village vicar (Loki‘s Hiddleston), but when tragedy strikes, locals accuse her of attracting the creature.” Frank Dillane (Fear the Walking Dead), Clémence Poésy (The Tunnel) and Hayley Squires (Collateral) co-star.

The previously announced project hails from writer Anna Symon (Mrs. Wilson) and fellow BAFTA nominee Clio Bernard (Dark River), who directed all six episodes.

Hiddleston is currently in between seasons of Disney+’s Loki, which was renewed for Season 2 in July. Danes, meanwhile, is also attached to FX’s Fleishman Is in Trouble adaptation, which is earmarked for Hulu.

In addition to The Essex Serpent, Apple TV+’s spring slate includes WeCrashed (starring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway and releasing Friday, March 18); Pachinko (based on the acclaimed novel of the same name and releasing Friday, March 25); Slow Horses (starring Gary Oldman and releasing Friday, April 1); and Shining Girls (starring Elisabeth Moss and releasing Friday, April 29).

Scroll down to see an additional first-look photo of Danes and Hiddleston side by side, then hit the comments and tell us if you’ll be adding The Essex Serpent to your Apple TV+ watchlist.