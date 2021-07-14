Loki Renewed for Season 2 at Disney+

Disney+ still has a bit more mischief up its sleeve. The streamer’s Marvel Studios series Loki has been renewed for a second season, TVLine has learned.

The announcement was made during the end credits with a stamped message that read, “Loki will return in Season 2.”

Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as the titular Asgardian god, a role he’s played in the Marvel Cinematic Universe films since 2011. After swiping the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame, Loki is taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that carries out the proper flow of time and enlists Loki to find a dangerous variant who’s been causing chaos all over the Sacred Timeline.

The six-episode first season also starred Owen Wilson as Agent Mobius, Sophia Di Martino (Casualty) as Sylvie, Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) as Judge Ravonna Renslayer and Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country) as Hunter B-15.

Loki was the third Marvel Studios series to roll out on Disney+ this year — following WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier — but it’s the first one to score a formal Season 2 renewal. Back in February, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige commented on the potential for additional seasons of the Disney+ shows, hedging that any plans to bring a series back for more episodes “will be dictated by the story” of Marvel’s other TV shows and films.

“The fun of the MCU is all of the crossover between series and films. Sometimes [a show] will go into a Season 2, and sometimes it will go into a movie and then back into a series,” Feige said at the time. He also teased that, in the cases of upcoming shows like Moon Knight and She-Hulk, “we are keeping in mind a structure that will lead into a Season 2 or 3 [on those shows], more than a show like WandaVision that clearly goes into a feature film (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, out March 2022).”

There’s currently no timetable for Loki‘s second season. In the meantime, our Streaming Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the show’s pickup.