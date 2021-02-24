Will WandaVision Return for Season 2? Marvel Boss Weighs In on Show's Fate

RELATED STORIES WandaVision Episode 7 Conjured a Big Reveal (and Its First Bonus Scene)

WandaVision Episode 7 Conjured a Big Reveal (and Its First Bonus Scene) Will WandaVision Have Its Own 'Luke Skywalker' Moment?

With only two episodes left in WandaVision‘s run, an inevitable question has come up for its fans: Will the show be back for Season 2?

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige addressed that query on Wednesday, keeping the door ajar for a potential second season of the Disney+ series (which drops new episodes on Fridays).

“I’ve been at Marvel too long to say a definite no or yes to anything, in regards to another season of WandaVision,” Feige told reporters during a virtual Television Critics Association press tour panel, adding that any plans for Season 2 “will be dictated by the story” of Marvel’s upcoming series and films.

Having already confirmed that Elizabeth Olsen will appear in the next Doctor Strange film after WandaVision wraps, Feige added that “the fun of the MCU is all of the crossover between series and films. Sometimes [a show] will go into a Season 2, and sometimes it will go into a movie and then back into a series.” What’s more, as filming gets underway on Marvel series like She-Hulk and Moon Knight, Feige said “we are keeping in mind a structure that will lead into a Season 2 or 3 [on those shows], more than a show like WandaVision that clearly goes into a feature film.”

“Maybe someday, we’ll chart out five seasons of a show,” he concluded. “But we’re focusing on delivering seasons the best we can, one at a time, so far.”

Other TV nuggets from Feige’s panel:

* Feige confirmed that the Ms. Marvel series — starring newcomer Iman Vellani as the titular hero — is currently filming, adding that Ms. Marvel will indeed show up in the Captain Marvel 2 film. Hawkeye, starring Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld, is also in production; in a few weeks, She-Hulk will begin filming, with Tatiana Maslany in the lead role, followed by Moon Knight a few weeks after that.

* Currently, there are no plans to stray from the weekly release model that Disney+ has employed for WandaVision. “It’s like a new opening weekend every week. It’s unveiling very much in the way we hoped it would, in that we designed [WandaVision] to provide a dialogue week to week,” Feige said of the current rollout. “If we were ever going to change that, maybe we’d think about a different version [for future shows]… We’ll keep proceeding that way until we learn something new and have to shift.”

* Feige also shared that most of Marvel’s series on Disney+ will each boast six total hours of content, “whether that’s six episodes, like in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, or nine episodes like in WandaVision.” Admitting that “the per-episode cost is very high” for each series, “six [hours] felt like the appropriate number, at least for now.”

* Following the end of Netflix’s relationship with Marvel — which fueled speculation that series like Jessica Jones could eventually return under Marvel Studios’ ownership — Feige would only say “perhaps someday” those properties will return in a new form. “There’s always rumors online about [rights] reverting. Sometimes it’s true, sometimes it’s not,” he added. “I’m not exactly sure of all the contracts.”