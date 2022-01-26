Claire Danes Joins Cast of Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble Adaptation

Hulu’s star-studded adaptation of Fleishman Is in Trouble just added another star: Claire Danes will join Jesse Eisenberg and Lizzy Caplan in the upcoming limited series, our sister site Deadline reports.

Based on the bestselling novel by Taffy Brodesser-Akner, Fleishman Is in Trouble centers on recently divorced doctor Toby Fleishman, to be played by Eisenberg, who finds unexpected success in the app-driven dating world. But then his ex-wife Rachel goes missing, and the search for her forces him to face what went wrong in their marriage in the first place.

Danes will play Toby’s ex-wife Rachel, a successful talent agent, with Caplan costarring as Toby’s friend Libby, who serves as the story’s narrator. Brodesser-Akner will also write and executive-produce the adaptation, which was first announced back in 2019. (The series is officially an FX production, but will stream on Hulu.)

Danes recently wrapped up an eight-season run as Carrie Mathison on the Showtime spy thriller Homeland, a role that won her a pair of Emmys for best lead actress in a drama in 2012 and 2013. (She first broke out as angsty teen Angela Chase on the short-lived ABC drama My So-Called Life.) She’s also set to star in Apple TV+’s upcoming period drama The Essex Serpent.

Book readers, does Danes fit the part? Share your thoughts in the comments.