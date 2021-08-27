Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Limited Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series?

The Hamilton cast dominates this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie… but could another actor sneak in to steal the spotlight?

Three of this year’s six nominees come from Disney+’s filmed version of the hit musical — and all six nominees are enjoying their first career Emmy nomination, in fact. On the Hamilton side of things, Daveed Diggs is up for playing both the Marquis de Lafayette and Thomas Jefferson, along with Anthony Ramos as both John Laurens and Alexander Hamilton’s son Philip, and Jonathan Groff as the memorably pompous King George. But they’ll face an uphill climb taking the trophy away from a trio of performers who hail from acclaimed limited series.

Evan Peters snagged a nod for playing detective Colin Zabel in the HBO murder mystery Mare of Easttown — he deserved a nomination for his drunk scene alone! — and elsewhere on HBO, Paapa Essiedu is in the mix for his work as Arabella’s pal Kwame on I May Destroy You. Plus, Thomas Brodie-Sangster is nominated for playing chess whiz Benny Watts in the Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit.

Six outstanding performances, to be sure — but which one would you hand the Emmy to if you had a ballot? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

We’ll reveal the results of our Emmy polls in September, before the actual awards are given out on Sunday, Sept. 19. Scroll down to cast your votes in any polls you may have missed; voting will end at 5 pm ET on Friday, Sept. 3.

