Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Limited Series?

Will the women of Hamilton whip up enough votes to win the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie? Or will one of Mare of Easttown‘s supporting ladies take the crown instead?

Both Hamilton and Mare have a pair of nominees in this year’s race, and the Hamilton duo both already have Tony nominations to their credits for playing two of the Schuyler sisters. Renée Elise Goldsberry is up for playing Angelica Schuyler in Disney+’s filmed version of the smash hit musical — she won a Tony in 2016 for the role, as well — and Phillipa Soo is also nominated for playing Eliza Hamilton. Mare‘s dual nominations, meanwhile, went to Jean Smart (who’s up for lead actress in a comedy this year, as well, for HBO Max’s Hacks) for playing nosy mom Helen on the HBO murder mystery, and to Julianne Nicholson for her heartbreaking turn as Mare’s best friend Lori.

Two more strong performances round out the category: Kathryn Hahn is in the running for her delicious turn as neighbor/villain Agnes/Agatha on the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision, and Moses Ingram scored her first career Emmy nod for playing Beth’s pal Jolene on Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit. Which one of these six ladies, though, deserves to take home the trophy when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

