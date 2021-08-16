Emmys 2021 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series?

The Emmys found a lot of new ways to laugh this year… but which comedy series will take home the gold?

The Outstanding Comedy Series category has seen an almost complete turnover, with seven of last year’s eight nominees — including reigning champ Schitt’s Creek — out of the running. Thankfully, a fresh crop of new shows has risen up to take over the category, led by presumed frontrunner Ted Lasso, which charmed its way to 20 total nominations with its first season on Apple TV+. It’s joined by three fellow freshmen, and HBO Max can claim two of them, in the caustic stand-up dramedy Hacks and the Kaley Cuoco-led mystery The Flight Attendant. Plus, Netflix’s bubbly rom-com Emily in Paris scored a nod for its first season as well, merci beaucoup.

A couple of returning shows broke through to nab their first Comedy Series nods as well: Hulu’s bittersweet teen flashback PEN15 and Netflix’s Karate Kid sequel Cobra Kai. Plus, we do have a pair of category veterans in the mix. ABC’s black-ish is nominated for the fourth time (although with no wins so far), and Netflix’s portrait of an aging thespian The Kominsky Method earned a second straight nomination.

No matter who wins, we’ll have a brand-new victor in the Outstanding Comedy Series category this year. Which one most deserves the big prize, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

