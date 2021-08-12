Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Drama Series?

If you watch The Crown and The Handmaid’s Tale, you’ll be very familiar with this year’s Emmy nominees for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series.

A whopping seven (!) of the eight 2021 nominees come from just those two shows — and with two-time reigning champ Julia Garner (from Netflix’s Ozark) out of the running due to eligibility constraints, this year’s, um, crown is truly up for grabs. Speaking of The Crown, Helena Bonham Carter is up for the second straight year for her work as Princess Margaret, and she’s joined by costars Gillian Anderson (who already has an Emmy on her mantel from her years on The X-Files), as U.K. Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and Emerald Fennell, as Prince Charles’ former flame Camilla Parker Bowles.

Over on The Handmaid’s Tale, Ann Dowd is back in the running as the fearsome Aunt Lydia for the third time, with a win back in 2017, and Samira Wiley is back in this category for a third time as well for her work as Moira. (She actually won an Emmy for playing Moira in 2018, but in the Guest Actress category.) Plus, Yvonne Strahovski snagged a second nod as Serena Joy, and Madeline Brewer earned her first career nomination as handmaid Janine.

Oh, and an actress who’s not on either of those shows somehow managed to squeeze into the field, as well: Aunjanue Ellis claimed her second career Emmy nod for her work as Lovecraft Country‘s Hippolyta, after first breaking through in 2019 for Netflix’s When They See Us. Who would you most like to see take home the win in this category, though? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Aug. 27, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)