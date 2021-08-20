Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

To paraphrase How I Met Your Mother‘s Barney Stinson: Have you met Ted Lasso? Good, then you’ll be familiar with at least half of this year’s Emmy contenders for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Four of the category’s eight nominees hail from the Apple TV+ freshman charmer: Brett Goldstein, as grumpy footballer Roy Kent; Nick Mohammed, as enthusiastic assistant Nate; Jeremy Swift, as eager-to-please executive Leslie Higgins; and Brendan Hunt, as the man of few words Coach Beard. (How do you begin to choose between them, though? That’s the question.) And if you don’t watch Ted Lasso, that’s OK, too: A pair of Emmy veterans and a pair of newcomers are also in the running to take home this year’s trophy.

Kenan Thompson is back for the third time for his work as a Saturday Night Live cast member — and he’s also nominated in the Lead Actor category for NBC’s Kenan. Paul Reiser, who notched six Emmy nominations during his time on Mad About You, is in contention once again for playing boyfriend Martin on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. Plus, Thompson’s SNL costar Bowen Yang earned his first career acting nod, as did Carl Clemons-Hopkins for playing Deborah Vance’s right-hand man Marcus on the HBO Max dramedy Hacks.

So would you hand the Emmy to one of the Ted Lasso boys, or do you think one of the other nominees deserves it more? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Aug. 27, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)