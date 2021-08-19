Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Supporting Actress in a Comedy?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Three funny ladies from Saturday Night Live are vying for this year’s Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series… but a pair of Ted Lasso actresses are going for gold, too.

Five of this year’s seven nominees come from those two shows, and reigning champ Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek is out of the running, which leaves the door wide open for a new winner. Technically, Kate McKinnon would be an old winner; the SNL veteran is up for the eighth time in this category, with wins in 2016 and 2017. She’s joined by fellow Not Ready for Prime Time Players Cecily Strong, back for the second straight year, and Aidy Bryant, who’s also nominated in the Lead Actress category for her Hulu series Shrill.

Ted Lasso has been a critical darling this past year, though, and it’s represented here by Hannah Waddingham, who plays redeemed ice queen Rebecca Welton, and Juno Temple, who plays chipper influencer Keeley Jones. Plus, HBO Max has two first-time acting nominees in the mix, with Hacks‘ Hannah Einbinder and The Flight Attendant‘s Rosie Perez. (Perez also earned three Emmy nominations for choreography back in her In Living Color days.)

Which one would you hand the Emmy to, if it were up to you? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Aug. 27, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)