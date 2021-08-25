Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

The Hamilton cast already has a trophy case full of Tonys — but could one of the leading men add an Emmy this year, as well?

Two of the Broadway smash’s male stars are in the running for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, thanks to Disney+’s filmed stage version. Lin-Manuel Miranda is nominated for his starring turn as founding father Alexander Hamilton (it’s his sixth Emmy nomination overall, with one win so far), and his costar/onstage nemesis Leslie Odom Jr. is also up for playing Aaron Burr. But it’s not just those two dueling: They’ll also have to battle it out with three worthy contenders from limited series.

Paul Bettany claimed his first career Emmy nod for his turn as goofy sitcom dad/synthezoid superhero Vision on the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision. Plus, two category veterans are back: Hugh Grant is in the mix for playing accused killer Jonathan Fraser in the HBO murder mystery The Undoing (he was previously nominated in 2019 for A Very English Scandal), and Ewan McGregor is up again for playing the iconic fashion designer in Netflix’s Halston after scoring a 2017 nomination for Fargo.

Would you rather see a Hamilton star take home the Emmy? Or would you hand it to one of the other contenders? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

