Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Drama Series?

Olivia Colman’s reign continues in the Emmy race for Lead Actress in a Drama Series… but it’s anyone’s guess who will sit on the throne this year.

Colman, who plays Queen Elizabeth II on Netflix’s The Crown, is the only nominee who’s back from last year’s field, with the other five — including last year’s winner, Zendaya from HBO’s Euphoria — out of the running because their shows didn’t air new episodes this year. Colman faces some stiff competition, though, starting with two former Emmy winners: Elisabeth Moss is nominated for the third time in this category (including a win in 2017) for playing freedom fighter June on Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, and three-time winner Uzo Aduba notched a nod for playing therapist Dr. Brooke Taylor on HBO’s In Treatment.

They’re joined by three Emmy rookies: Colman’s The Crown costar Emma Corrin is up for playing Princess Diana, Mj Rodriguez snagged a (long-overdue!) nomination for her work as house mother Blanca on Pose‘s final season, and Jurnee Smollett earned the first Emmy recognition of her career for playing the fiery Leti on HBO’s Lovecraft Country.

Six worthy contenders, to be sure, but which one most deserves to hear her name called when the Emmys are presented on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

