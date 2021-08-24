Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Limited Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Limited Series?

Here we have it, folks: the most fiercely competitive category at this year’s Emmys. The race for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie is going to be tight.

The five women vying for this year’s trophy have won Oscars, Golden Globes, Grammys — and each one of the five would cruise to a win most years. But this, clearly, is not most years. Let’s start with Kate Winslet, nominated for her turn as grizzled detective Mare Sheehan on HBO’s Mare of Easttown. (She also won the 2011 Emmy in this category for Mildred Pierce.) But then there’s her fellow HBO star Michaela Coel, who starred as Arabella in the searing dramedy I May Destroy You. And then there’s Elizabeth Olsen, who wowed us as decades-spanning housewife Wanda Maximoff in the Disney+ Marvel series WandaVision. It’s a tough decision already, right?

But wait, there’s more! Anya Taylor-Joy is also in the mix for playing chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit — a role that already won her a Golden Globe earlier this year. Plus, Cynthia Erivo snagged a nod for embodying iconic soul singer Aretha Franklin in Nat Geo’s Genius: Aretha. It seems almost cruel to make you choose… but we’re doing just that. Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

