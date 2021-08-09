Emmys 2021 Poll: What Should Win for Outstanding Drama Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021: Mandalorian, The Crown and WandaVision Lead Nominations, Ted Lasso Tops the Comedy Pack

With HBO’s Succession out of the running, a successor is poised to take the Outstanding Drama Series crown at this year’s Emmys.

Succession is the reigning champ in this category, but it’s ineligible to repeat since it hasn’t aired a new episode in over a year. Same goes for three more of last year’s nominees: Netflix’s Stranger Things, AMC’s Better Call Saul and BBC America’s Killing Eve.

So who is in the mix this year? Let’s start with a few category veterans: Netflix’s royal biopic The Crown, NBC’s family weeper This Is Us and Hulu’s dystopian drama The Handmaid’s Tale are all up for the fourth time, while Disney+’s Star Wars spinoff The Mandalorian and FX’s LGBTQ trailblazer Pose both snagged a second nod in the category. Among them, only The Handmaid’s Tale has won this award before, though, so we very well might see a first-time winner when the Emmys are handed out on Sunday, Sept. 19 on CBS.

We definitely will if one of the three Drama Series newcomers takes home the gold. The swoony Netflix soap Bridgerton and HBO’s (cancelled!) supernatural epic Lovecraft Country both earned nominations for their freshman seasons, with Amazon’s subversive superhero show The Boys notching a surprise nod for Season 2. Does one of these fresh entries deserve the prize, or should a veteran win instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

Every weekday through Aug. 27, we’ll be posting another “Who should win?” poll, so be sure to visit TVLine.com each day to weigh in on who deserves TV’s most prestigious honor. (For a list of this year’s major Emmy nominees, click here.)