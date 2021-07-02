Lovecraft Country Cancelled at HBO

HBO isn’t settling down in Lovecraft Country. Cable TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

The premium cable network has decided not to move forward with a second season of the critically acclaimed science-fiction drama, TVLine has confirmed.

The hybrid genre series is based on the 2016 novel by Matt Ruff. Set in the 1950s, Lovecraft Country follows an Army veteran named Atticus (played by When We Rise‘s Jonathan Majors) as he sets out on a quest to find his missing father (The Wire‘s Michael Kenneth Williams) in Jim Crow-era America.

“We will not be moving forward with a second season of Lovecraft Country,” HBO said via statement. “We are grateful for the dedication and artistry of the gifted cast and crew, and to Misha Green, who crafted this groundbreaking series. And to the fans, thank you for joining us on this journey.”

The series drew heavily on the works of sci-fi/horror writer H.P. Lovecraft, of whom Atticus is a fan — despite the author’s known racism. The cast also included Courtney B. Vance (The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story), Aunjanue Ellis (Quantico), Jurnee Smollett (Underground), Wunmi Mosaku (Luther), Tony Goldwyn (Scandal) and Jaime Chung (Once Upon a Time).

