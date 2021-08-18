Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actor in a Comedy Series?

RELATED STORIES Emmys 2021 Poll: Who Should Win for Lead Actress in a Comedy Series?

Will Ted Lasso‘s Jason Sudeikis score in this year’s Emmy race for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Or does another contender deserve to slip past him for the win?

With half of last year’s nominees out of the running, including winner Eugene Levy for Schitt’s Creek, this year’s field is wide open — although we have to consider Sudeikis a frontrunner for his work as the amiable soccer coach, after his Golden Globe win and all the positive buzz Ted Lasso has earned. But his four fellow nominees are no slouches. In fact, they have a combined 42 (!) career Emmy nominations to their credit.

Anthony Anderson is practically the dean of this category: He’s back for the seventh straight year as dad Dre on ABC’s black-ish. William H. Macy snagged a sixth nomination for playing alcoholic dad Frank on the final season of Showtime’s Shameless, while Michael Douglas claimed a third straight nod as acting coach Sandy Kominsky on Netflix’s The Kominsky Method. (None of those three has won the Emmy yet for their current roles, though.) Plus, Kenan Thompson is in the mix for the freshman run of his NBC sitcom Kenan, to go along with his three supporting nods from SNL.

So should Sudeikis take home the coveted trophy, or do you prefer one of his competitors instead? Vote for your favorite in the poll below, then hit the comments to defend your pick.

