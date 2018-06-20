Emmys 2018: Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Last year, Laura Dern’s hilariously unhinged turn in HBO’s Big Little Lies netted her the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie. Well, the actress is looking for a repeat nomination/win in the category for her haunting portrayal of G-woman Diane Evans in Showtime’s Twin Peaks revival — and she may just succeed.

Unfortunately, Dern fell short of making our Dream Emmy Limited Series or Movie S.A. short list, but her omission has less to do with the quality of her Twin Peaks work and more to do with, well… the six really commanding performances delivered by the women we did choose.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

