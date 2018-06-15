Emmys 2018: Outstanding Limited Series — Our 5 Dream Nominees!

Last year, Emmy’s Outstanding Limited Series contest was about as suspenseful as any kudos race featuring Julia Louis-Dreyfus. Basically, HBO’s soapy phenom Big Little Lies had the win in the bag. But this year? The statue is completely up for grabs.

Our Dream Emmy lineup, meanwhile, boasts a mix of high-profile minis and a few under-the-radar gems. All five contenders have one thing in common: They polarized audiences — Team TVLine included.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our five picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

