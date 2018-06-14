Emmys 2018: Supporting Actor in a Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

How competitive is this year’s Emmy race for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series? Even without requisite Veep contenders Tony Hale and Matt Walsh on the 2018 ballot, we still struggled to winnow down our Dream Emmy lineup to six nominees. Heck, we didn’t even have room to squeeze in Sean Hayes, whose riotous work in NBC’s Will & Grace revival could very well earn him a second trophy for playing Jack McFarland (his first came in 2000 at the beginning of the sitcom’s original run).

You also won’t find last year’s victor, SNL‘s Alec Baldwin, among our fantasy finalists. But that had less to do with space issues and more to do with the fact that his Donald Trump shtick was starting to feel a tad phoned in.

So, which six supporting thespians did make our ’18 dream team? Crack open the attached gallery and find out.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actress, Drama — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actor, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actress, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actor, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actress, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Lead Actor, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actress, Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees