Emmys 2018: Supporting Actress in a Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees!

We love Kate McKinnon. The SNL chameleon absolutely deserved to be nominated and win the 2017 Emmy for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series. But this year, with her iconic Hillary Clinton impersonation (mostly) in the rearview mirror, McKinnon’s work — much like SNL itself — was far less memorable.

This is our delicate, roundabout way of pleading with Emmy voters to venture outside their comfort zones and consider one or two or three or all seven of our Dream picks in what is an extremely crowded and competitive Supporting Actress field.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our seven picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

