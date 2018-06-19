Emmys 2018: Lead Actor in a Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Clear eyes, full hearts… could the 2018 Emmys pit Landry vs. Riggins? With Friday Night Lights alums Jesse Plemons and Taylor Kitsch in the awards hunt this year for their acclaimed turns in Black Mirror (“USS Callister”) and Waco, respectively, it’s entirely possible both actors could be nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series.

They certainly should be nominated — at least that’s the consensus of TVLine’s Dream Emmy panel (ergo the duo’s inclusion on our Limited Series/Actor short list).

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

