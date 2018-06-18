Emmys 2018: Lead Actress in a Limited Series — Our 6 Dream Nominees!

Elisabeth Moss could very well walk off with two Emmy trophies at this year’s ceremony. Not only is there a very good chance the Handmaid’s Tale star will score a repeat win for Best Actress in a Drama Series, but her acclaimed performance in Top of the Lake: China Girl could also land her a trophy for Best Actress in a Limited Series.

Moss has already cleared the first hurdle on her way to scoring a double triumph: As revealed in the accompanying gallery, the Mad Men vet is making her second appearance on TVLine’s 2018 Dream Emmy short list. But her competition is formidable to say the least.

For the record, 2018 Emmy nominations will be voted on from June 11-25, and unveiled on July 12. The 70th Primetime Emmy Awards ceremony, hosted by Colin Jost and Michael Che, is scheduled to air Monday, Sept. 17, on NBC.

Check out the gallery above — or click here for direct access — to view our six picks, then tell us if they warrant a “Woot!,” a “Whaaaat?” or a crisp slap of rebuke!

Scroll down for links to our previous Dream Emmy categories:

Drama Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actress, Drama — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actor, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actress, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actor, Drama — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Comedy Series — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Lead Actress, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Lead Actor, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actress, Comedy — Our 7 Dream Nominees

Supporting Actor, Comedy — Our 6 Dream Nominees

Limited Series — Our 5 Dream Nominees