The Essex Serpent: Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes Battle Temptation and a Mystical Threat in New Trailer

“I can’t think clearly when I’m around you,” Tom Hiddleston says to Claire Danes in the trailer for The Essex Serpent, coming to Apple TV+ this May.

The above sneak peek, which was released on Tuesday, teases a forbidden love between their characters as their English town faces a mysterious phenomenon that has left everyone scared and seeking someone to blame.

Based on Sarah Perry’s bestselling novel, the Victorian England-set limited series centers on London widow Cora Seaborne (played by Danes), who moves to Essex to investigate reports of a mythical serpent. She forms a surprising bond of science and skepticism with the local pastor (Hiddleston). But when tragedy strikes, “locals accuse her of attracting the creature.”

The first two episodes will premiere Friday, May 13, with new episodes released each Friday through June 10.

The series also stars Frank Dillane (The Girlfriend Experience, Fear the Walking Dead), Clémence Poésy (Tenet, Genius: Aretha) and Hayley Squires (True Things, Adult Material).

Tom Hiddleston can also be seen in another series for Apple TV+: the adventure drama The White Darkness from Pachinko’s Soo Hugh.

Additional shows headed to the streamer include two series from Ted Lasso EP Bill Lawrence — Bad Monkey (starring Vince Vaughn) and Shrinking (starring Jason Segel, Jessica Williams and Harrison Ford) — as well as The Big Cigar (starring Andre Holland), Chief of War (starring Jason Momoa), Constellation (starring Noomi Rapace and Jonathan Banks), Dark Matter (starring Joel Edgerton), Dear Edward (reuniting Friday Night Lights creator Jason Katims and star Connie Britton), Disclaimer (starring Cate Blanchett, Kevin Kline, Sacha Baron Cohen, Kodi Smit-McPhee and Hoyeon), Metropolis (created by Mr. Robot‘s Sam Esmail), Mrs. American Pie (starring Kristen Wiig and Laura Dern), The White Darkness (also starring Hiddleston) and an as-yet-titled Benjamin Franklin miniseries (starring Michael Douglas).