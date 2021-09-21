TV Ratings: Relocated NCIS Draws Monday's Largest Audience

In the first batch of TV ratings from Premiere Week 2021, CBS’ NCIS led the night in total viewers, with its big move to Mondays. Fall Preview: Get Scoop on 20+ Favorites!

The early ratings for this Monday night are subject to meaningful change, especially for Fox and ABC (which were hit by some number-inflating NFL preemptions), but this much is clear: NCIS, with 8.2 million total viewers, easily led the night in that measure.

NBC’s The Voice premiere, in turn, is on track to win Monday in the demo, followed by ABC’s Dancing With the Stars opener. (This report will be updated around 4 pm ET with worthwhile specific numbers.)

Among Monday’s series launches, CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i, NBC’s Ordinary Joe and Fox’s The Big Leap all did about the same in the demo, though NCIS: Hawai’i easily delivered the largest audience of the three (6.3 million) and for the night only trailed NCIS and The Voice in that measure.

In TVLine reader polls, The Big Leap averaged a grade of “B+,” with 86 percent planning to stay tuned. Ordinary Joe averaged a “B”/84 percent, while NCIS: Hawai’i averaged a “C-“/56 percent.

