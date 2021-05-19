Ratings: Prodigal Son Ends on Low Note, Superman & Lois Stumbles

RELATED STORIES Big Sky Season 1 Finale Recap: So Near, Yet So Scarlet -- Plus, Grade It!

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Prodigal Son ended its two-season run with 1.7 million total viewers and a 0.3 demo rating — hitting and matching series lows. TVLine readers gave the finale an average grade of “A-“; read post mortem.

Opening Fox’s night, The Resident (2.9 mil/0.4) dipped to series lows with its season finale. TVLine readers gave it an average grade of “A”; read post mortem.

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (5.3 mil/0.5, read recap and get Adam Levine return news) dipped week-to-week. This Is Us (4.7 mil/0.8, read recap) and New Amsterdam (3 mil/0.4, read post mortem) were steady, with the former topping Tuesday in the demo.

THE CW | The Flash (691K/0.2) dipped to a new audience low. Back from an eight-week break, Superman & Lois (724K/0.1; TVLine reader grade “A,” read post mortem) dropped 42 and 66 percent to season lows.

CBS | Monday-bound NCIS (8.3 mil/0.7) and FBI (7.4 mil/0.7) were steady in the demo, while Most Wanted (5.4 mil/0.5) dipped.

ABC | Pooch Perfect’s finale (2 mil/0.3), black-ish‘s penultimate season finale (1.7 mil/0.3), mixed-ish‘s series finale (1.6 mil/0.3) and Thursday-bound Big Sky‘s season finale (2.9 mil/0.4) all added eyeballs while steady in the demo.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!