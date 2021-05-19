Adam Levine Returning to The Voice After Almost 4 Seasons — Here's Why

After sitting out Seasons 17-20 of The Voice, Adam Levine is returning to the NBC sing-off for Tuesday’s finale (8/7c). The former coach won’t be mentoring any of the remaining contestants, though; he’s just part of the two-hour episode’s star-studded guest lineup. As such, he and Maroon 5 will perform their latest hit, “Beautiful Mistakes” with Megan Thee Stallion.

Among the other A-listers slated to go on: Levine’s pal, Voice mainstay Blake Shelton, will sing his current single, “Minimum Wage,” sometime Voice coach and Shelton’s fiancée Gwen Stefani will join rapper Saweetie on “Slow Clap,” Season 20 Mega Mentor Snoop Dogg will team up with DJ Battlecat on “Sittin on Blades,” Kelly Clarkson’s temp replacement Kelsea Ballerini will sing “Half of My Hometown,” and on the heels of the pandemic, expect a new outbreak of Bieber fever. That’s right — the all-grown-up teen idol will be delivering a mash-up of his singles “Peaches” and “Hold On.”

In addition, Shelton, Clarkson and their fellow coaches John Legend and Nick Jonas will duet with their finalists. And needless to say, the episode will also reveal whether Team Blake’s Cam Anthony or Team Kelly’s Kenzie Wheeler is Season 20’s winner. Yes, there are three other contestants still in the running, but all of us who have been watching kinda know: It’s down to those two.

What say you, Voice fans? Are you looking forward to Levine’s return — and seeing if he appears to have gotten over the reported snit that preceded his exit at the end of Season 16? Hit the comments.