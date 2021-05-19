CBS Fall Schedule Shocker: NCIS Exits Tuesdays After 18 Years Amid Dramatic, Multi-Night Overhaul at Eye Network

CBS is the latest broadcast network (following NBC, Fox and ABC) to unveil its game plan for the 2021-22 TV season, and after years of relative schedule stability the Eye network is making some seismic moves — beginning with evicting NCIS from its longtime Tuesday perch.

♦ After 18 years as CBS’ Tuesday lead-off, NCIS this fall is relocating to Mondays-at-9 pm, where it will lead into new spinoff NCIS: Hawai’i. The move allows CBS to rebrand Tuesdays as an all-FBI night (giving #OneChicago and Law & Order titan Dick Wolf three nights of primetime next season).

♦ As a result of the network’s Monday shake-up, Bull is relocating to Thursdays-at-10 pm.

♦ Paramount+-bound SEAL Team will air its first four Season 5 episodes on Sundays-at-10 pm before jumping to CBS’ sibling streaming outlet. Meanwhile, former Wednesday occupant S.W.A.T. will then take over that Sunday slot following a brief run on Fridays-at-8 pm. (MacGyver‘s old Friday perch will eventually be filled with a TBD unscripted series.)

♦ The CSI revival will close out CBS’ reality dominated Wednesdays at 10 pm.

♦ The long-delayed second season of Blood & Treasure has been delayed some more — until 2022.



MONDAY

8 pm The Neighborhood

8:30 pm Bob Hearts Abishola

9 pm NCIS

10 pm NCIS: HAWAI’I

TUESDAY

8 pm FBI

9 pm FBI: INTERNATIONAL

10 pm FBI: Most Wanted

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Survivor

9 pm Tough as Nails

10 pm CSI: VEGAS

THURSDAY

8 pm Young Sheldon

8:30 pm United States of Al

9 pm GHOSTS

9:30 pm B Positive

10 pm Bull

FRIDAY

8 pm S.W.A.T/reality series TBA

9 pm Magnum P.I.

10 pm Blue Bloods

SATURDAY

8 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

9 pm Crimetime Saturday (drama series encores)

10 pm 48 Hours

SUNDAY

7 pm 60 Minutes

8 pm The Equalizer

9 pm NCIS: Los Angeles

10 pm: SEAL Team/S.W.A.T.

The Amazing Race, Blood & Treasure, COME DANCE WITH ME, GOOD SAM, SMALLWOOD, Undercover Boss



All Rise, MacGyver, Mom, NCIS: New Orleans and The Unicorn. NOTE: Evil, and most likely Clarice, will live on at Paramount+ (details here).