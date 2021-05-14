NBC Fall Schedule: This Is Us' Last Hurrah Pushed to 2022, All-L&O Thursdays, B99 Farewell Gets Olympics Launch, Zoey's and Good Girls MIA

NBC is the first broadcast network to unveil its 2021-22 game plan and, um, funny story: For the first time (ever?) there is not a single sitcom on the network’s fall schedule. The prime culprit? The resurgent Law & Order franchise! Read on for more…

♦ NBC is turning over its Thursday lineup, once the hallowed home of Must-See comedies, to Law & Order. Forthcoming spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense will kick things off at 8 pm, followed by SVU and Organized Crime. (For those keeping track at home, Dick Wolf now owns almost 30 percent of NBC’s schedule.)

♦ Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s 10-episode farewell season will premiere this summer following the conclusion of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

♦ The Voice will only air one cycle next season, in the fall.

♦ This Is Us‘ sixth and final season will premiere at midseason, but the delay contains a silver lining: All 18 episodes will air uninterrupted. (Full story here.)

♦ Bubble series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, Debris and Good Girls are MIA, but they have not cancelled — at least not yet. An NBC rep confirms that final renewal decisions will be made in the coming weeks. (Keep tabs on TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard for the latest.)



MONDAY

8 pm The Voice

10 pm ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY

8 pm The Voice

9 pm LA BREA

10 pm New Amsterdam

WEDNESDAY

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY

8 pm LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY

8 pm The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY

8 pm Drama Encores

9 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery

10 pm SNL Encores

SUNDAY

7 pm Football Night in America

8 pm Sunday Night Football

AGT: EXTREME, AMERICAN AUTO, AMERICAN SONG CONTEST, GRAND CREW, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, THE THING ABOUT PAM, This Is Us, Young Rock



Connecting, Superstore, World of Dance