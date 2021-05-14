Fall TV Preview

NBC Fall Schedule: This Is Us' Last Hurrah Pushed to 2022, All-L&O Thursdays, B99 Farewell Gets Olympics Launch, Zoey's and Good Girls MIA

NBC is the first broadcast network to unveil its 2021-22 game plan and, um, funny story: For the first time (ever?) there is not a single sitcom on the network’s fall schedule. The prime culprit? The resurgent Law & Order franchise! Read on for more…

♦ NBC is turning over its Thursday lineup, once the hallowed home of Must-See comedies, to Law & Order. Forthcoming spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense will kick things off at 8 pm, followed by SVU and Organized Crime. (For those keeping track at home, Dick Wolf now owns almost 30 percent of NBC’s schedule.)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine‘s 10-episode farewell season will premiere this summer following the conclusion of NBC’s Olympics coverage.

The Voice will only air one cycle next season, in the fall.

This Is Us‘ sixth and final season will premiere at midseason, but the delay contains a silver lining: All 18 episodes will air uninterrupted. (Full story here.)

Bubble series Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Manifest, Debris and Good Girls are MIA, but they have not cancelled — at least not yet. An NBC rep confirms that final renewal decisions will be made in the coming weeks. (Keep tabs on TVLine’s 2021 Renewal Scorecard for the latest.)


MONDAY
8 pm The Voice
10 pm ORDINARY JOE

TUESDAY
8 pm The Voice
9 pm LA BREA
10 pm New Amsterdam 

WEDNESDAY
8 pm Chicago Med
9 pm Chicago Fire
10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY
8 pm LAW & ORDER: FOR THE DEFENSE
9 pm Law & Order: SVU
10 pm Law & Order: Organized Crime

FRIDAY
8 pm The Blacklist 
9 pm Dateline NBC

SATURDAY
8 pm Drama Encores
9 pm Dateline Saturday Night Mystery
10 pm SNL Encores

SUNDAY
7 pm Football Night in America
8 pm Sunday Night Football

AGT: EXTREME, AMERICAN AUTO, AMERICAN SONG CONTEST, GRAND CREW, Kenan, Mr. Mayor, THE THING ABOUT PAMThis Is Us, Young Rock


Connecting, Superstore, World of Dance

