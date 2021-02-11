Brooklyn Nine-Nine to End With Long-Delayed, Shortened Season 8

The Nine-Nine is going off duty — but it’ll be quite some time before we have to say goodbye.

NBC has announced that Brooklyn Nine-Nine will wrap its death-defying run with Season 8, which has been pushed to the 2021-22 TV season. The farewell season will consist of just 10 episodes, which will mark the series’ shortest season to date.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy [Samberg], he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons,” Goor’s statement continues. “They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy. Ending the show was a difficult decision, but ultimately, we felt it was the best way to honor the characters, the story and our viewers. I know some people will be disappointed it’s ending so soon, but honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine first premiered on Fox in 2013, where it ran for five seasons before it was cancelled in 2018. Within less than 48 hours, NBC swooped in and rescued the cop comedy. Its seventh season wrapped last April and culminated in the birth of Jake and Amy’s son Mac (read post mortem). 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

In July, series star Terry Crews revealed that the first four scripts for Season 8 had been scrapped in light of the nationwide protests against police violence following the horrifying murder of George Floyd. Soon after, Samberg confirmed that B99 was “taking a step back” as the cast, writers and producers contemplated “how you make a comedy show about police right now.”

As a result of the delay, fans will have to wait at least seven more months to see what changes were made.

TVLine’s Broadcast Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the news. Are you sad to see the show go?