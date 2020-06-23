Brooklyn Nine-Nine to Scrap All Episodes Written for Season 8, Terry Crews Says: 'We Have to Start Over'

RELATED STORIES Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast, EP Make $100k Donation to National Bail Fund, 'Condemn the Murder of George Floyd'

Brooklyn Nine-Nine is going back to the drawing board in light of the recent nationwide protests against police violence.

The NBC cop comedy is already set to return for an eighth season, but cast member Terry Crews told Access Daily that the writers are scrapping all the episodes they’ve written for next season and starting from scratch. “Our showrunner Dan Goor, they had four episodes all ready to go, and they just threw them in the trash,” Crews said. “We have to start over. Right now, we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in.” (TVLine has reached out to NBC for comment.)

The cast has been talking about how to address the issues of systemic racism and police brutality in the upcoming season as well, Crews added: “We’ve had a lot of somber talks about it and deep conversations, and we hope through this, we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity, and we plan to use it in the best way possible.”

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, starring Andy Samberg as a goofy NYPD detective, typically focuses on the lighter side of police work, but it has tackled serious topics in the past, including a Season 4 episode that saw Crews’ character get racially profiled by a white cop while off-duty in his own neighborhood. Earlier this month, the cast and Goor made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network and stated that they “condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationwide.”