Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast, EP Make $100k Donation to National Bail Fund, 'Condemn the Murder of George Floyd'

RELATED STORIES 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' EP Discusses Peraltiago Baby Name, Scrapped Cliffhanger and Season 8 Plans

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' EP Discusses Peraltiago Baby Name, Scrapped Cliffhanger and Season 8 Plans TV's 'S.W.A.T.' Team Vows to 'Do Better' Exploring Race and Policing in Wake of George Floyd Death/Protests

The cast and showrunner of Brooklyn Nine-Nine are speaking out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement — and putting their money where their mouths are.

Dan Goor, who co-created the NBC cop comedy, tweeted on Tuesday that he and the cast “condemn the murder of George Floyd and support the many people who are protesting police brutality nationwide. Together we have made a $100,000 donation to the National Bail Fund Network. We encourage you to look up your local bail fund: the National Bail Fund Network is an organization that can lead you to them. #blacklivesmatter.” Cast members Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Joel McKinnon Miller also posted the statement.

As a show, Brooklyn Nine-Nine has never shied away from hot-button issues, with episodes focused illegal immigration, gun violence and the #MeToo movement. Another standout installment, Season 4’s “Moo Moo,” found then-Sergeant Terry Jeffords racially profiled by a fellow, white police officer while off-duty in his own neighborhood.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine isn’t the only cop show that is addressing recent events. Earlier this week, the executive producers of CBS’ S.W.A.T. put out a statement that promised to better explore the themes of race and policing in minority communities (which you can read here).