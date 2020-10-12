2021 Renewal Scorecard: What's Coming Back? What's Already Cancelled? What's on the Bubble?

TVLine’s annual cheat sheet of relief, panic and utter despair known as the Renewal Scorecard has arrived! 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard



From now until late May, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and The CW will determine which shows are good to return for another season… and which will follow Carol’s Second Act to the big TV graveyard in the sky. To help you monitor what’s staying, what’s going and what’s anxiously riding the “bubble” during the uncertain COVID-chaotic months ahead, we once again present you with our easy-to-browse cheat sheet.

We’ll be updating this list regularly with the latest industry intel — including info on full-season pickups! — so we strongly suggest you bookmark the attached gallery and check back for updates. (You can access the Scorecard directly here.)

As a reminder, the eight levels in TVLine’s reliable renewal grid are as follows:

♦ Officially renewed

♦ A sure thing

♦ A safe bet

♦ Could go either way

♦ A long-shot

♦ Essentially cancelled

♦ Officially cancelled

♦ Too early to tell

(Follow these links for Cable and Streaming updates.)