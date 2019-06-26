Blood & Treasure Renewed for Season 2

RELATED STORIES CBS Fall Premiere Dates: NCIS, Five-0, Young Sheldon, Neighborhood and More

CBS is out for (more) Blood & Treasure: The network has handed the new summer drama an early Season 2 renewal.

Blood & Treasure premiered in May to 5.6 million total viewers and a 0.6 demo rating, in a special post-NCIS showcase. Understandably dipping after that, it as of late has averaged about 3.6 million and a 0.4 — numbers that swell to 5.7 mil/0.7 with Live+3 DVR playback. The Season 1 finale airs July 16.

“Blood & Treasure is a fun, escapist adventure with comedic elements filmed in multiple locales around the world that has been a great performer and a wonderful addition to our summer schedule,” said Amy Reisenbach, CBS’ EVP of Current Programs, in a statement. “We’ve heard the story pitch for season two and look forward to seeing all-new exploits from Russia to Southeast Asia next year.”

The series stars Matt Barr (Sleepy Hollow) as a brilliant antiquities expert who teams with a cunning art thief (played by The Brave‘s Sofia Pernas) to take down a ruthless terrorist who funds his attacks through stolen treasure. As they crisscross the world hunting their target, they find themselves at the center of a 2,000-year-old battle for the cradle of civilization.

The cast also includes Michael James Shaw, Katia Winter, James Callis, Oded Fehr, Alicia Coppola and Mark Gagliardi.

TVLine’s 2019 Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Blood & Treasure‘s pickup.