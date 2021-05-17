Fox's Fall Schedule Breaks Up 9-1-1s; Soapy Lee Daniels Drama Inherits Prodigal Son's Tuesday Time Slot

Fox is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2021 Fall TV schedule (following NBC), and — emergency alert! — the network is temporarily breaking up 9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star.



♦ The sibling procedurals, which are currently paired up on Monday nights, will go their separate ways next fall, with 9-1-1 staying put at Mondays at 8 pm and Lone Star being held for midseason (at which point the spinoff will reunite with the mothership on Mondays). Taking over Lone Star‘s cushy perch in the fall will be the Scott Foley-fronted dance dramedy The Big Leap.

♦ Lee Daniels’ new soapy drama Our Kind of People, starring Yaya DaCosta (Chicago Med) and Morris Chestnut (The Resident), will take over the Tuesday-at-9 pm slot currently occupied by the just-cancelled Prodigal Son.

♦ New singing competition series Alter Ego, which finds contestants performing in the form of their dream/aspirational avatar, will follow Masked Singer on Wednesday.

♦ As previously reported, the reboot of Fantasy Island will premiere in August. (Fox’s full summer schedule, which also includes the returns of Hell’s Kitchen and LEGO Masters, as well as the debut of the latest MasterChef offshoot, can be found here.)



MONDAY

8 pm 9-1-1

9 pm THE BIG LEAP

TUESDAY

8 pm The Resident 2021-22 TV Preview: All the New Comedies, Dramas & Unscripted Shows

9 pm OUR KIND OF PEOPLE

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Masked Singer

9 pm ALTER EGO

THURSDAY

8 pm Thursday Night Football

FRIDAY

8 pm WWE’s SmackDown Live

SATURDAY

8 pm Fox Sports Saturday

SUNDAY

8 pm The Simpsons

8:30 pm The Great North

9 pm Bob’s Burgers

9:30 pm Family Guy

911: Lone Star, Call Me Kat, THE CLEANING LADY, DOMINO MASTERS, DON’T FORGET THE LYRICS!, KRAPOPOLIS, MONARCH, NEXT LEVEL CHEF, PIVOTING, WELCOME TO FLATCH

Filthy Rich, Last Man Standing, NEXT, Prodigal Son