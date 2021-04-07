Fox Sets Summer Dates: LEGO Masters, Beat Shazam, Hell's Kitchen: Young Guns, Fantasy Island Reboot and More

On the heels of ABC detailing their summertime plans, Fox has revealed its own schedule — which is similarly densely populated with unscripted fare.

Returning series include LEGO Masters, Mental Samurai (which last aired in May 2019) and Beat Shazam (last aired December 2019), while Joel McHale’s Crime Scene Kitchen and a youthful twist on Hell’s Kitchen are among the brand-new-ish offerings. 'Missing' Shows, Found! The Latest on Carnival Row, The Orville, Russian Doll, Pose, Blood & Treasure and 28 Others

Scripted programs include the animated comedies Duncanville and Housebroken, plus a Fantasy Island reboot penciled in for the dogs days of August.

SUNDAY, MAY 23

8:30 pm: Duncanville Season 2 premiere, Part 1

9:30 pm: Duncanville Season 2 premiere, Part 2

TUESDAY, MAY 25

8 pm Mental Samurai Season 2 premiere (2 hours)

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26

8 pm The Masked Singer season finale

9 pm Crime Scene Kitchen series premiere

Joel McHale (Card Sharks) hosts this “baking competition with a unique twist” (get details)

MONDAY, MAY 31

8 pm Hell’s Kitchen: Young Guns season premiere

Eighteen aspiring chefs, all aged 23 years old or younger at the start of the competition, challenge Lady Luck in Vegas, in hopes of winning big.

9 pm Housebroken series premiere

An irreverent animated comedy that explores human dysfunction and neurosis through a group of neighborhood animals who live in the suburbs. Featuring the voices of Lisa Kudrow, Tony Hale, Will Forte, Sam Richardson and Clea DuVall

9:30 pm Duncanville (time period premiere)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1

8 pm LEGO Masters Season 2 premiere

9 pm Mental Samurai (time period premiere)

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2

8 pm MasterChef: Legends season premiere

In which iconic culinary legends, including Emeril Lagasse, Paula Deen, Roy Choi, Nancy Silverton and Morimoto, raise the “steaks” of the competition (get details)

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

8 pm Beat Shazam Season Season 4 premiere

AUGUST 2021

Fantasy Island

From Liz Craft and Sarah Fain (The 100), this reboot of the 1970s/80s series takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled — although they rarely turn out as expected. No casting has yet been announced.

