TVLine Items: Originals Vet to Big Sky, Nick Offerman's New Role and More

There’s a new sheriff in town on Big Sky: Sebastian Roché (The Originals, Supernatural) will recur during the back half of the ABC drama’s first season, our sister site Deadline reports.

The ubiquitous Roché — who recently appeared on NBC’s Debris — will play Lochsa County’s Sheriff Wagy. “Despite Wagy’s apparent hospitality, Cassie and Jenny question his motives and efforts to obstruct their investigation at every turn,” per Deadline.

Additionally, Michelle Veintimilla (The Baker and the Beauty) will recur as Rosie Amaya, the daughter of the Kleinsasser family’s ranch manager Gil Amaya. She will be a pivotal part of Cassie and Jenny’s investigation into Lochsa County and its secrets.

Big Sky returns Tuesday, April 13 at 9/8c with two episodes.

* Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation) has joined Pam and Tommy, Hulu’s limited series about the theft and release of Pam Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape, our sister site Variety reports. Offerman will play Uncle Miltie, “the money guy” who helps disgruntled electrician Rand (Seth Rogen) distribute the sex tape.

* Samantha Morton (Harlots) will star as Catherine de Medici in Starz’s The Serpent Queen, an eight-episode series based on the book Catherine de Medici: Renaissance Queen of France by Leonie Frieda.

* The Tiffany Haddish-hosted variety series Kids Say the Darnedest Things, formerly of ABC, will make its CBS debut on Wednesday, May 5 at 8 pm.

* Tyler Perry’s Sistas will return for Season 3 on Wednesday, June 9 at 9 pm on BET.

* Joel McHale will host Fox’s Crime Scene Kitchen, a culinary guessing game in which bakers are tasked with decoding what type of dessert was made — when all that’s left are the crumbs, flour trails and a few elusive clues — and then must recreate the recipe and be judged by chef Curtis Stone and cake artist Yolanda Gampp. The series will premiere Wednesday, May 26 at 9 pm, following The Masked Singer‘s season finale.

* Apple TV+ has released the full trailer for The Mosquito Coast, starring Justin Theroux and premiering Friday, April 30 with two episodes:

