ABC Sets Summer Dates for Pyramid, The Celebrity Dating Game, The Hustler, Holey Moley, Ultimate Surfer and Others

ABC has released its summer schedule, and it is chockablock with game shows both familiar and new, as well as other unscripted fare.

Returning game shows include The $100,000 Pyramid (which last aired in September 2019), Celebrity Family Feud and Holey Moley (now in “2D,” or something), plus the second seasons (yes, already!) of The Chase and The Hustler. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Brand-new-ish fare includes The Celebrity Dating Game (hosted by Zooey Deschanel and clues-crooner Michael Bolton), an adaptation of the BBC Studios wildlife comedy Walk on the Wild Side, and The Ultimate Surfer (details below).

And, of course, you have the 17th season of The Bachelorette (featuring Bachelor: Matt‘s Katie Thurston), to be followed by Season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise (get the latest on that hosting sitch).

All told, ABC’s summertime slate looks a little like… this:

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

8 pm Emergency Call

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

8 pm Celebrity Family Feud

9 pm The Chase

10 pm To Tell the Truth

MONDAY, JUNE 7

8 pm The Bachelorette

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 9

8 pm Press Your Luck

9 pm The $100,000 Pyramid

10 pm Card Sharks

MONDAY, JUNE 14

10 pm The Celebrity Dating Game (series premiere)

Hosted by Zooey Deschanel and Grammy winner Michael Bolton, each episode follows two celebrities who each pick one lucky suitor from a hidden panel of three bachelors and/or bachelorettes, based on answers to a variety of questions. But there’s a twist: The celebrity identities will remain a mystery to their suitors, who are given clues via hilarious parody song performances by Bolton.

THURSDAY, JUNE 17

8 pm When Nature Calls (series premiere)

Based on a BBC Studios format, the show promises to “surprise and delight viewers with what comes out of the mouths of majestic beasts, teeny-tiny frogs, beatboxing badgers and more within captivating, beautiful footage from all over the world.”

9 pm Holey Moley 3D in 2D

10 pm The Hustler

MONDAY, AUG. 16

8 pm Bachelor in Paradise

10 pm The Ultimate Surfer (series premiere)

Some of the world’s greatest up-and-coming surfers train and live together as they battle it out at the World Surf League’s state-of-the-art Surf Ranch in Lemoore, Calif., “powered by Kelly Slater’s human-made wave technology.” (Slater will serve as on-air talent and special correspondent.)