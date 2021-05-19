Dick Wolf Now Lords Over CBS Tuesday, NBC Wednesday and NBC Thursday

Prolific producer Dick Wolf will lay solo claim to three nightly TV lineups this fall, with the announcement that CBS is going with an all-FBI Tuesday trifecta.

CBS announced on Wednesday that as part of a significant-for-them schedule shake-up, NCIS is moving to Mondays — the first time slot change ever for TV’s most watched, 18-year-old drama. As a result, the original FBI will now lead off Tuesday nights, followed by the new spinoff FBI: International and then FBI: Most Wanted.

Over on NBC, meanwhile, it was revealed at the start of Upfronts Week that Law & Order: SVU will now be bookended on Thursday nights by the new spinoff Law & Order: For the Defense and Season 2 of Law & Order: Organized Crime.

And it goes without saying that NBC Wednesday features the #OneChicago trifecta of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D. 2021-22 TV Preview: Every New Comedy, Drama & Unscripted Show

Among NBC dramas, Chicago Fire and Med rank Nos. 2 and 3 in the demo (behind This Is Us), while Organized Crime, P.D. and SVU place 4-5-6. In total viewers, Med, Fire and P.D. claim the top three slots.

Over at CBS, FBI is the No. 2-rated drama (trailing only The Equalizer, which enjoyed a Super Bowl bounce) and ranks third in total audience.

Wolf’s reach is perhaps rivaled only by that of Greg Berlanti, who currently exec-produces at least 15 active TV shows — including Legends of Tomorrow and Batwoman (airing Sundays on The CW), All American and Black Lightning (airing Mondays on The CW), The Flash and Superman & Lois (airing Tuesdays on The CW), Riverdale, Kung Fu, DC’s Stargirl, The Flight Attendant, Doom Patrol, Titans and YOU.

