ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky Makes Big Move, black-ish Farewell Held for 2022

ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2021 Fall TV schedule (following NBC and Fox), and it’s pretty much business as usual — save for the relocation of one freshman hit and the delayed delivery of black-ish‘s farewell run.
♦ The only returning shows changing nights are Big Sky (which will join Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays, replacing the one-and-done Rebel) and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (which will lead into Supermarket Sweep on Sundays).
♦ The eighth and final season of black-ish is being held for midseason.
♦ Women of the Movement, a limited series shining a light on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren), and her fight for justice for her murdered son (Cedric Joe), will air as a “midseason event.” The cast also includes Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher and Glynn Turman.
♦ Additional midseason renewals and pickup decisions on other pilots will be made at a later date.
MONDAY
8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30
10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5
TUESDAY
8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18
10 pm QUEENS
WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9
8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS
9 pm The Conners Season 4
9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 (new time slot)
10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4
THURSDAY
8 pm Station 19 Season 5
9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
10 pm Big Sky Season 2 (new time slot)
FRIDAY
8 pm Shark Tank Season 13
9 pm 20/20
SATURDAY
8 pm Saturday Night Football
SUNDAY
7 pm America’s Funniest Videos Season 32
8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 (new time slot)
9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2
10 pm The Rookie Season 4
Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and any other renewed game shows
American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, Rebel