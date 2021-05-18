Fall TV Preview

ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky Makes Big Move, black-ish Farewell Held for 2022

ABC Fall Schedule Big Sky
'Big Sky' (Courtesy of ABC)

ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2021 Fall TV schedule (following NBC and Fox), and it’s pretty much business as usual — save for the relocation of one freshman hit and the delayed delivery of black-ish‘s farewell run.

♦ The only returning shows changing nights are Big Sky (which will join Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays, replacing the one-and-done Rebel) and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (which will lead into Supermarket Sweep on Sundays).

♦ The eighth and final season of black-ish is being held for midseason.

Women of the Movement, a limited series shining a light on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren), and her fight for justice for her murdered son (Cedric Joe), will air as a “midseason event.” The cast also includes Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher and Glynn Turman.

♦ Additional midseason renewals and pickup decisions on other pilots will be made at a later date.

Fall TV Schedule 2018
MONDAY
8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30
10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5

TUESDAY
8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18
10 pm QUEENS

WEDNESDAY
8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9
8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS
9 pm The Conners Season 4
9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 (new time slot)
10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4

THURSDAY
8 pm Station 19 Season 5
9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18
10 pm Big Sky Season 2 (new time slot)

FRIDAY
8 pm Shark Tank Season 13
9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY
8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY
7 pm America’s Funniest Videos Season 32
8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 (new time slot)
9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2
10 pm The Rookie Season 4

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and any other renewed game shows


American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, Rebel

