ABC Fall Schedule: Big Sky Makes Big Move, black-ish Farewell Held for 2022

ABC is the latest broadcast network to unveil it’s 2021 Fall TV schedule (following NBC and Fox), and it’s pretty much business as usual — save for the relocation of one freshman hit and the delayed delivery of black-ish‘s farewell run.

♦ The only returning shows changing nights are Big Sky (which will join Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy on Thursdays, replacing the one-and-done Rebel) and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (which will lead into Supermarket Sweep on Sundays).

♦ The eighth and final season of black-ish is being held for midseason.

♦ Women of the Movement, a limited series shining a light on Emmett Till’s mother, Mamie Till-Mobley (played by Adrienne Warren), and her fight for justice for her murdered son (Cedric Joe), will air as a “midseason event.” The cast also includes Tonya Pinkins, Ray Fisher and Glynn Turman.

♦ Additional midseason renewals and pickup decisions on other pilots will be made at a later date.



MONDAY

8 pm Dancing With the Stars Season 30

10 pm The Good Doctor Season 5 2021-22 TV Preview: Watch Trailers

TUESDAY

8 pm The Bachelorette Season 18

10 pm QUEENS

WEDNESDAY

8 pm The Goldbergs Season 9

8:30 pm THE WONDER YEARS

9 pm The Conners Season 4

9:30 pm Home Economics Season 2 (new time slot)

10 pm A Million Little Things Season 4

THURSDAY

8 pm Station 19 Season 5

9 pm Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

10 pm Big Sky Season 2 (new time slot)

FRIDAY

8 pm Shark Tank Season 13

9 pm 20/20

SATURDAY

8 pm Saturday Night Football

SUNDAY

7 pm America’s Funniest Videos Season 32

8 pm Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Season 2 (new time slot)

9 pm Supermarket Sweep Season 2

10 pm The Rookie Season 4

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY, American Idol, black-ish (final season), MAGGIE, and any other renewed game shows



American Housewife, Call Your Mother, Don’t, For Life, mixed-ish, Rebel

