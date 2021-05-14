black-ish to End With Season 8 at ABC

black-ish‘s Dre and Bow soon will take their final bow: ABC has renewed the family comedy for an eighth and final season, series creator Kenya Barris announced Friday. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Heading into its season finale, black-ish is averaging 2.4 million total viewers and just shy of a 0.5 demo rating — down 8 and 17 percent from its Season 6 numbers. Out of the seven sitcoms ABC has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 4 in the demo (behind The Goldbergs, The Conners and American Housewife) and sixth in total audience.

The Season 7 finale, slated for Tuesday at 9/8c, Boyz II Men will swing by Stevens & Lido to help the team with a campaign pitch. At the same time, Dre will realize that he’s been pigeonholed to the urban marketing team at his advertising firm. As he grapples with how to handle his professional future, he’ll come to the decision that he’s got to make some major changes to his career. Meanwhile, the twins wreak havoc at Junior and Olivia’s apartment.

Read the full text of Barris’ announcement below:

To ALL the people in the world I love, honor, respect and care for it is both exciting and bittersweet to share that black-ish been RENEWED by ABC for it’s EIGHTH… and FINAL SEASON. In this day and age it is rare to get to decide when your show should come to an end, and we are grateful along with ABC to be able to make this final season exactly what we’d hoped for – and to do it with the entire and AMAZINGLY STELLAR cast coming back to close this chapter out with us the right way! This show has changed my life in so many ways and I am so proud of the conversations we’ve started along the way. None of this would have been possible without our audience and supporters, who have championed the show every step of the journey; allowing us to change not just the narrative of Black Families, but of Family, Culture, and and the World in general. All the while allowing us to talk about things that people were not supposed to talk about period and especially on a network television comedy. Thank you to everyone who made it possible to get to this point! The cast, crew, writers, directors, executives, and especially my family, who allowed me to mine so many deeply personal moments from them (many times forgetting to give them the heads up) and show them to the world. Tears fill my eyes and a smile brightens my face as I say thank you to ALL of my blackish family for all you have given of yourselves.

