CBS' SEAL Team and Evil Officially Headed to Paramount+; Clarice TBD

It’s officially official: CBS bubble drama SEAL Team is headed to sibling streamer Paramount+ for its just-ordered fifth season. Additionally, as teed up earlier this week, Robert and Michelle King’s Evil is also making the leap to Paramount+ for its previously ordered second season. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Meanwhile, talks continue for the streaming service to pick up a second season of CBS’ in-limbo rookie drama Clarice, TVLine has learned.

As previously reported, Seal Team will air its first few episodes of Season 5 on CBS this fall, before relocating to Paramount+.

Through its May 13 episode, SEAL Team Season 4 is averaging nearly four million total viewers and just shy of a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 20 and 27 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 10 in the demo (ahead of Bull, All Rise, S.W.A.T. and Clarice) and 13th in viewers (outdrawing only Clarice). Its Season 4 finale airs next week.

Debuting on CBS in September 2019, Evil earned a swift renewal for Season 2 a month later. But no new episodes have aired since Season 1 wrapped up in January 2020, nearly a year and a half ago. Production on Season 2 is well underway, with the season already 12 episodes into filming. (The Kings recently dropped fresh Season 2 hints to TVLine’s Kimberly Roots; click here to get the scoop.)

“We are thrilled to bring new seasons of these phenomenal series to Paramount+,” said Paramount+ EVP Julie McNamara. “We have a strong record of building incredible audiences with these creative teams, including Robert and Michelle King’s incomparable The Good Fight, and look forward to bringing our subscribers even more seasons of series they love.”