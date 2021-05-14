SEAL Team, Clarice May Move From CBS to Paramount+ If Renewed

Bravo may be deployed to Paramount+ for a possible fifth season of SEAL Team. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

While CBS’ military drama as well as the freshman series Clarice await word on their fates, sources say that both shows may very well migrate to the Paramount+ (fka CBS All Access) streaming service, if renewed.

CBS is not commenting on the possible shift, but TVLine hears that SEAL Team would air its first few episodes of Season 5 on CBS, before relocating to Paramount+. Clarice, meanwhile, would move to Paramount+ for the entirety of its sophomore run.

The possible relocations are indicative of, among other things, a ViacomCBS-wide effort to give content the best landing spots possible — as has recently been done with Halo (which went from Showtime to Paramount+) and a new Man Who Fell to Earth adaptation (which moved from CBS All Access to Showtime) — and limited shelf space at CBS (which is adding new editions of CSI and NCIS for the 2021-22 season).

Additionally, Paramount+ is aiming to beef up its roster of original content.

Through its May 13 episode, SEAL Team Season 4 is averaging nearly four million total viewers and just shy of a 0.5 demo rating (in Live+Same Day numbers) — down 20 and 27 percent from its Season 3 tallies. Out of the 14 original dramas CBS has aired this TV season, it ranks No. 10 in the demo (ahead of Bull, All Rise, S.W.A.T. and Clarice) and 13th in viewers (outdrawing only Clarice).

With DVR playback and whatnot factored in, both SEAL Team and Clarice amass more than 6.3 million weekly viewers.

