Quibi is using its first-ever TV commercial to answer the question, “What’s a ‘Quibi’?”

Quibi (short for “Quick Bites”) is a new streaming service that will offer short-form original series, with episodes that run 10 minutes or less. Per Variety, the service will offer three types of content: movies that are broken into “chapters,” unscripted series and “Daily Essentials,” which will cover news, sports, weather and talk shows.

The streamer will have 50 original series at launch, and as many as 175 original series (or 8,500 episodes) in its first year. That equates to three hours of new content daily.

In the streaming service’s first commercial, which is set to air during Super Bowl LIV, a heist gone wrong leaves a crew of bank robbers with minutes to spare. One of them pulls out a walkie talkie and hollers for getaway driver Greg to come pick them up — but he’s immersed in a Quibi original. “I’ll be there in a Quibi,” he says, before clarifying, “less than 10 minutes.”

Quibi will offer two subscription tiers: an ad-supported option for $4.99 per month and an ad-free service for $7.99 per month. The mobile-only app launches on Monday, April 6 (and is already available for preorder here).

Among Quibi’s initial programming slate are myriad reboots and revivals, including The Fugitive (starring Kiefer Sutherland), Legends of the Hidden Temple, Punk’d (hosted by Chance the Rapper), Reno 911! Season 7, Singled Out (hosted by Keke Palmer and Joel Kim Booster) and Varsity Blues. Streaming TV Scorecard: Renewals, Cancellations and Premiere Dates

Additional series include Chrissy’s Court (a courtroom series wherein Chrissy Teigen presides over small-claims cases — yes, really!), a Code 8 spinoff (starring Stephen and Robbie Amell), Flipped (starring Will Forte and Kaitlin Olson), Most Dangerous Game (starring Liam Hemsworth and Christoph Waltz), Survive (starring Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins) and 60 in 6 (an innovative news show that will deliver 60 Minutes‘ brand of storytelling in weekly episodes of approximately six minutes).

Will you be signing up for Quibi?