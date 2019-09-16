Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner, 24's Corey Hawkins to Star in Quibi's Survive

RELATED STORIES TV Streaming Service Guide: Disney+, Netflix, Apple TV+, Hulu and 21 Other Options — What Are Your 'Must Haves'?

The Queen in the North just can’t escape winter, it seems.

Game of Thrones‘ Sophie Turner will play a passenger involved in a plane crash on a snowy mountain in Survive, Quibi announced Monday.

The newly greenlit thriller also will star Corey Hawkins (24: Legacy, Straight Outta Compton) as Paul, who also is on the same ill-fated flight as Turner’s Jane. When the two are the only remaining survivors of the incident, per the series’ official logline, “they embark on a harrowing journey out of the wilderness, battling brutal conditions and personal traumas.” The project is based on Alex Morel’s 2012 young adult novel of the same name. In the book, Jane is a suicidal teen whose plans to overdose in the plane’s bathroom are thwarted by the crash; Paul is a snowboarder with whom she struggles to stay alive in the wilderness.

“I couldn’t be more honored to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi,” Turner said via statement. “She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Survive is currently in production. The short-form series will be Turner’s first TV foray since Game of Thrones‘ series finale in May. The thriller is written by Richard Abate (Witches of East End) and Jeremy Ungar. Van Toffler (Varsity Blues), Floris Bauer and Barry Barclay (Growing Up Hip Hop) will executive-produce; Gunpowder & Sky will produce alongside EMH Consulting Group, Inc. Mark Pellington (Blindspot, Cold Case) will direct.